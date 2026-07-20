Chaotic Delhi NEET protest sees students demand Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
A protest in Delhi over alleged NEET exam paper leaks turned chaotic, with students and young people demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the crowd clashed with police near Kartavya Path, frustrated by the government's silence on exam issues, inflation, and job worries.
Many attendees said they felt let down after previously supporting BJP.
Protesters demand serious NEET irregularities probe
Protesters accused officials of protecting big names behind the leaks while only arresting minor players.
Police used lathis, tear gas, and even motorcycles to break up the crowd.
Metro station closures left many stranded; one protester shared that they were not even being let go home and all they wanted was a proper investigation.
The demand is clear: students want justice and a serious probe into NEET irregularities, not just promises.