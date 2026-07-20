Char Dham Yatra halted in Uttarakhand after rains, landslide warnings
India
The Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage has been put on hold after heavy rainfall and landslide warnings in Uttarakhand.
Authorities acted quickly following red and orange alerts from the weather department.
Pilgrims who were already traveling have been safely accommodated, and the yatra will restart only when routes are officially cleared.
Officials urge avoiding Alaknanda, Mandakini riverbanks
Local officials are making sure everyone stays safe by sharing updates through the media and advisories.
With rivers like Alaknanda and Mandakini rising close to warning levels, all departments are on high alert.
Residents and pilgrims have been asked to avoid riverbanks until things settle down.