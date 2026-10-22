Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand crosses 6 million pilgrims
India
Char Dham Yatra is in its final phase after crossing 6 million pilgrims so far, with over 6 million people making the trek to Uttarakhand's famous Himalayan shrines.
Since April, Badrinath led the way with 2,069,866 visitors, and Kedarnath wasn't far behind at 1,775,059.
The pilgrimage officially ends on November 16 when Badrinath closes for winter.
Char Dham deities to Mukhba Kharsali
Even after the main yatra ends, preparations are on for the winter Char Dham experience.
The deities will shift to their winter homes, Mukhba for Ganga and Kharsali for Yamuna, so devotees can still visit and get darshan.
Last year's winter pilgrimage drew big crowds too, especially at spots like Trijugi Narayan Temple, showing how much people love being part of this journey all year round.