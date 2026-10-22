Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand crosses 6 million pilgrims

Char Dham Yatra is in its final phase after crossing 6 million pilgrims so far, with over 6 million people making the trek to Uttarakhand's famous Himalayan shrines.

Since April, Badrinath led the way with 2,069,866 visitors, and Kedarnath wasn't far behind at 1,775,059.

The pilgrimage officially ends on November 16 when Badrinath closes for winter.