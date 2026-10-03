Char Dham Yatra resumes amid Badrinath National Highway jams
India
The Char Dham Yatra is back after the monsoon, and Badrinath Dham is packed with visitors.
But all that excitement has led to serious traffic jams on the Badrinath National Highway, especially between Karnaprayag and Badrinath, plus trouble spots like Chamoli, Joshimath, and Marwari.
Narrow roads, especially between Joshimath and Marwari, and the extra rush during Pitru Paksha are making things even slower.
Police manage traffic, pilgrims urge improvements
Police teams are out trying to keep things moving, but many pilgrims say more needs to be done at busy points to avoid hours-long waits.
This mess really shows how much better roads and smarter planning are needed so future pilgrimages don't get stuck in gridlock.