Char Dham Yatra resumes amid Badrinath National Highway jams

The Char Dham Yatra is back after the monsoon, and Badrinath Dham is packed with visitors.

But all that excitement has led to serious traffic jams on the Badrinath National Highway, especially between Karnaprayag and Badrinath, plus trouble spots like Chamoli, Joshimath, and Marwari.

Narrow roads, especially between Joshimath and Marwari, and the extra rush during Pitru Paksha are making things even slower.