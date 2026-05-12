Char Dham Yatra shifts to helicopters for over 21,000 pilgrims
This year's Char Dham Yatra saw more than 21,000 pilgrims skipping the tough mountain trek and flying by helicopter instead.
Since April 22, UCADA's shuttle services from Phata, Guptkashi, and Sirsi carried nearly 18,000 people, with 3,974 using chartered flights.
The pilgrimage officially kicked off as the four holy sites, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, reopened in April.
UCADA ICCCC monitors Sahastradhara flights
To keep everyone safe in the air (even with tricky weather), UCADA's ICCCC at Sahastradhara heliport used a real-time monitoring system.
Their team uses high-definition cameras and tracking systems to watch every shuttle trip and respond quickly if there is an issue.
CEO Ashish Chauhan summed it up: "We are monitoring every flight for visibility and safety parameters before granting clearance," showing how much effort goes into making sure things go smoothly for everyone.