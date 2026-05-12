Char Dham Yatra shifts to helicopters for over 21,000 pilgrims

UCADA ICCCC monitors Sahastradhara flights

To keep everyone safe in the air (even with tricky weather), UCADA's ICCCC at Sahastradhara heliport used a real-time monitoring system.

Their team uses high-definition cameras and tracking systems to watch every shuttle trip and respond quickly if there is an issue.

CEO Ashish Chauhan summed it up: "We are monitoring every flight for visibility and safety parameters before granting clearance," showing how much effort goes into making sure things go smoothly for everyone.