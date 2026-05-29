Charan discussed meeting PM Modi about 'Peddi' and rural empowerment
India
At a Delhi event for his upcoming film Peddi, Ram Charan talked about meeting Prime Minister Modi to discuss the movie's focus on rural empowerment.
Charan said Peddi follows a tribal hero who sparks big changes in his village, echoing an inspiring real-life story Modi shared about a West Bengal village transformed by a local football player.
Sana directs 'Peddi' starring Kapoor
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Janhvi Kapoor with music from AR Rahman, Peddi took over two years to make.
Charan called it Peddi carries the essence of rural India and aims to connect with audiences across generations and encouraged everyone to catch it in theaters with their families when it releases on June 4, 2026.