Charanjit Singh Channi onstage with Shubham Arora facing 16 cases
Congress's Jalandhar MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi landed in hot water after being seen on stage with Shubham Arora, who is facing 16 criminal cases, including murder and assault, at a Ludhiana rally.
Arora, currently out on bail, even garlanded Channi during the event.
Arora accused in Bath Castle shootout
Arora is accused of being involved in a deadly shootout at Bath Castle last November that left two people dead after a wedding dispute.
His appearance at the rally drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who questioned why politicians are seen with people facing serious charges.
Former cabinet minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu said he did not know how Arora got on stage, while Channi has not responded yet.