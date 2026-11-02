Ram temple donation theft: Chargesheet filed; SC allows petitioners' role
What's the story
The Supreme Court has allowed petitioners to assist a local magistrate in the trial of an alleged embezzlement case at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The Uttar Pradesh government informed the court that a chargesheet has been filed in this matter. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant led a bench that disposed of petitions related to the alleged theft and directed proceedings as per law.
Embezzlement claims
Alleged embezzlement during counting of donations at temple
The Uttar Pradesh government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, had informed the court that the alleged embezzlement took place during the counting of donations at the temple.
Some officials are accused of taking these donations and investing them or depositing them into bank accounts.
The Supreme Court allowed writ petitioners to assist the magistrate in proceedings similar to those in which victims assist in criminal cases.
Case progress
SC clarifies its decision shouldn't be seen as an opinion
The Supreme Court also clarified that its decision to allow petitioners to assist in the trial should not be seen as an opinion on the merits of the case.
The court also disposed of petitions without commenting on their validity.
The proceedings will now continue before a local magistrate who will examine the allegations according to law.
Land dispute
SC dismisses plea on Ram temple land status
Additionally, the Supreme Court also dismissed a plea seeking clarification on whether the Ram temple is built on land involved in the main Ayodhya dispute case.
The court had earlier appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged embezzlement of donations at the temple.
On September 21, the SIT had informed that it would file its first chargesheet by September 25.