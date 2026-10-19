Delhi: Chargesheet filed in Manipuri musician's lynching case

The chargesheet has been filed under Section 61 (criminal conspiracy), Section 103(2) (murder by a group of five or more people), Section 103(1), and Section 332(a) (trespass to commit crime) of the BNS.

The case was filed before Judicial Magistrate First Class Anam Rais Khan on October 1. After taking cognizance, the magistrate transferred the case to the Sessions Court for further proceedings, as these offenses are triable by that court.