Delhi: Chargesheet filed in Manipuri musician's lynching case
What's the story
The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the Saket Court against seven people for the mob lynching of Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place on September 6, 2026, in Kilokari under the Sunlight Colony police station limits. The accused are Bharat, Deepanshu, Ramzan, Mannu, Mohan Singh, Vijay Kumar and Pramod.
Legal proceedings
Case filed under various sections of law
The chargesheet has been filed under Section 61 (criminal conspiracy), Section 103(2) (murder by a group of five or more people), Section 103(1), and Section 332(a) (trespass to commit crime) of the BNS.
The case was filed before Judicial Magistrate First Class Anam Rais Khan on October 1. After taking cognizance, the magistrate transferred the case to the Sessions Court for further proceedings, as these offenses are triable by that court.
Court transfer
Case transferred to sessions court for further proceedings
The case has been assigned to the court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Sessions Judge, Garhwal for further hearings on charges.
Reportedly, Singh had objected to the noise they were making.
He was allegedly beaten to death by the dhaba workers and delivery agents after they trespassed into his third-floor house.