Charity commissioner in Maharashtra dismisses Vijay Singh's 1989 Tata complaint
The Maharashtra charity commissioner has dropped Vijay Singh's complaint seeking an inquiry into the 1989 transfer of 833 Tata Sons shares.
The shares moved from the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) to Naval H. Tata, father of Chairman Noel Tata.
The commissioner was not happy that Singh did not share his complaint email with the rest of the trust and also described his conduct as "unbecoming of a Trustee of NRTT."
Case closed after regulatory approval
Singh's timing also raised eyebrows: he supported an NRTT meeting on June 8 but filed his complaint two days later, leading the commissioner to question the sequence of events leading to Singh's complaint.
While Singh stepped down as trustee from Sir Ratan Tata Trust in August, he still holds other roles within Tata Trusts.
The decades-old share transfer was found to have regulatory approval, so the case is now closed.