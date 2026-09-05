Charity commissioner in Maharashtra dismisses Vijay Singh's 1989 Tata complaint

The Maharashtra charity commissioner has dropped Vijay Singh's complaint seeking an inquiry into the 1989 transfer of 833 Tata Sons shares.

The shares moved from the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) to Naval H. Tata, father of Chairman Noel Tata.

The commissioner was not happy that Singh did not share his complaint email with the rest of the trust and also described his conduct as "unbecoming of a Trustee of NRTT."