Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre struggles as LPG shortage hits Bengaluru

Bengaluru shelter seeks firewood donations

With over 600 dogs to feed every day, the center needs 150kg of rice, 100kg of chicken, and 90kg of chicken liver.

The crisis has also hit nearby hotels that used to help feed strays, so even more animals now rely on the shelter.

Staff are starting work at 5am just to keep up. They've launched a social media call for firewood donations, but supplies only last a couple of weeks, so everyone's hoping for a quick solution.