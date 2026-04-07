Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre struggles as LPG shortage hits Bengaluru
Bengaluru's ongoing LPG shortage, sparked by the Israel-Iran conflict, is now hitting animal shelters hard.
Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre, known from the film 777 Charlie, is finding it tough to cook meals for its rescued animals without gas.
Staff have switched to firewood, but this has nearly doubled cooking time and made daily routines much harder.
Bengaluru shelter seeks firewood donations
With over 600 dogs to feed every day, the center needs 150kg of rice, 100kg of chicken, and 90kg of chicken liver.
The crisis has also hit nearby hotels that used to help feed strays, so even more animals now rely on the shelter.
Staff are starting work at 5am just to keep up. They've launched a social media call for firewood donations, but supplies only last a couple of weeks, so everyone's hoping for a quick solution.