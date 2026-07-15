Chaukhandi West Delhi teen dies by suicide, note 'social guilt'
India
A 17-year-old boy in west Delhi's Chaukhandi area died by suicide on Tuesday evening.
He reportedly used his family's licensed rifle and left a handwritten note mentioning "social guilt" as his reason.
Police say there is no sign of foul play and are looking into what happened.
Police collect forensic evidence
The boy had just finished Class 12 and lived with his parents and three siblings. He was the youngest in the family.
At the time, his father and a relative were at home.
The gun, originally registered to his grandfather, is now in his father's name until 2030.
Police have collected forensic evidence and are recording statements from family members as part of their ongoing investigation.