Chauthari ritual in Sonepur, Bihar leaves 2 dead, 2 missing
India
A wedding celebration in Sonepur, Bihar ended in heartbreak when four family members were swept away during a traditional river ritual at Baijalpur Ghat, with two confirmed dead and two still missing and feared drowned.
Just days after Janardan Singh's daughter got married, the family gathered for the Chauthari ritual, an auspicious dip in the Ganga, but things went terribly wrong.
Police, rescue teams search Gandak river
Panic broke out when some children accidentally entered deep water.
Locals and divers tried to help, but sadly, Babita Devi, 42, and Gudiya Devi, 40, didn't survive.
Two teenagers, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, are still missing, with police and rescue teams searching the Gandak River as the grieving family prepares for multiple funerals.