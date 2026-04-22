Chauthari ritual in Sonepur, Bihar leaves 2 dead, 2 missing India Apr 22, 2026

A wedding celebration in Sonepur, Bihar ended in heartbreak when four family members were swept away during a traditional river ritual at Baijalpur Ghat, with two confirmed dead and two still missing and feared drowned.

Just days after Janardan Singh's daughter got married, the family gathered for the Chauthari ritual, an auspicious dip in the Ganga, but things went terribly wrong.