Chawri Bazar building collapse kills 7, Rekha Gupta promises ₹10L
A three-story building in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar collapsed on November 5, 2026, leaving seven people dead. Most of the victims were workers who got trapped inside.
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has promised ₹10 lakh compensation to each affected family.
Owner and 3 contractors arrested
Police identified the last victim, Luchhuman Mukhiya, and have filed an FIR after warnings about the building's safety were ignored.
The owner and three contractors are now under arrest.
Investigators suspect unauthorized construction played a role, putting a spotlight on weak municipal oversight and the risks faced by migrant workers supporting families back home.