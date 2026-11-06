Chawri Bazar collapse kills 2, injures 5, 3 contractors arrested
India
A building under construction in Delhi's Chawri Bazar collapsed this week, leaving two people dead and five injured.
Police have arrested three contractors (Siraj, Tajuddin, and Furkan) in connection with the collapse, after a preliminary MCD inquiry pointed to alleged unauthorized construction.
The site's owner, Samiullah, had gone ahead with risky renovations even after being advised.
Rekha Gupta suspends engineers, orders FIR
Officials found major safety violations at the site, including unapproved extra floors and removing key supports too quickly.
In response, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta suspended local engineers for negligence and ordered an FIR against those involved.
Now, safety audits are underway for nearby buildings to help prevent anything like this from happening again.