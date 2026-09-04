Chayipankuzhi school in Thrissur collapses linked to hill highway excavation
A section of Chayipankuzhi Government UP School in Thrissur, Keralam, collapsed on Friday, September 4, 2026, while the campus was closed for Sree Krishna Jayanti.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported since students and staff were away.
The collapse has been linked to nearby excavation work for a Hill Highway project.
Excavation pit weakened Chayipankuzhi school foundation
The incident started when a wall gave way during highway construction, which then caused part of the school building and its open stage to crumble.
A large pit dug right next to the building reportedly weakened its foundation, even damaging a parked school bus.
Despite safety worries, classes are still being held close by, raising fresh concerns about student safety and the need for better precautions around schools during big projects.