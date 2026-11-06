Cheena Jadeja dies after unpaid ₹60,000 Rajkot loan dispute

A family argument over an unpaid ₹60,000 loan took a tragic turn in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Cheena Jadeja, a 52-year-old vegetable vendor, had borrowed money from his nephew for medical bills but couldn't pay it back due to tough business times.

On Monday evening, things escalated when his three nephews confronted him and, during the heated exchange, one of them allegedly stabbed Jadeja.

Sadly, he passed away in the hospital two days later.