Cheena Public School bus crashes near Ghatampur, teacher killed
India
A school bus carrying 35 students and teachers from Cheena Public School crashed into a dumper truck near Ghatampur on Friday morning.
The group was headed to a Gandhi Jayanti event when the accident happened, leaving teacher Aishwarya Srivastava, 35, dead and several others hurt.
Dumper driver detained, 6 injured
Six people, including a student with glass injuries to his eyes and two other teachers, were taken to the hospital.
Local villagers quickly stepped in, catching the dumper driver and handing him over to police.
Police said further action will be taken on the basis of a complaint as everyone tries to process this difficult start to what should have been a special day.