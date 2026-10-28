Cheetah KNG22 dies from pellet wounds, central government probes incident

A young cheetah named KNG22 was rescued alive from the Pahargarh range in Morena's territorial forests, taken to Kuno National Park for treatment, and later succumbed to injuries on October 27 after being shot with pellets, marking the first such case since cheetahs were reintroduced to India in 2022.

The central government has stepped in to investigate what happened and figure out how to better protect these rare animals.