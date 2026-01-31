Chef Prateek Sadhu serves meal at Rashtrapati Bhavan
India
Chef Prateek Sadhu and his Kasauli restaurant, NAAR, got a rare invite to serve a special Himalayan-inspired menu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and top EU leaders were among the 80 guests enjoying this unique culinary moment—a rare instance of a standalone restaurant being invited to serve India's most elite diplomatic table.
NAAR's all-veg menu celebrated food from Kashmir and Uttarakhand
NAAR's all-veg menu celebrated food from Kashmir and Uttarakhand, featuring creative dishes like jakhiya aloo with green tomato chutney and sunderkala thichoni soup.
The meal wrapped up with honeyed persimmon and jambhiri lemon for dessert.
Chef Sadhu said, "The idea was to put Himalayan food and new-age Indian cooking on the table."