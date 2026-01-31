Chef Prateek Sadhu serves meal at Rashtrapati Bhavan

NAAR's all-veg menu celebrated food from Kashmir and Uttarakhand

NAAR's all-veg menu celebrated food from Kashmir and Uttarakhand, featuring creative dishes like jakhiya aloo with green tomato chutney and sunderkala thichoni soup.

The meal wrapped up with honeyed persimmon and jambhiri lemon for dessert.

Chef Sadhu said, "The idea was to put Himalayan food and new-age Indian cooking on the table."