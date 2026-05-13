Chemists across India to strike May 20, 2026 over e-pharmacies
India
On May 20, 2026, chemists across India are going on strike to protest e-pharmacies, which they say are making it tough for local druggists to survive.
The main group behind this, AIOCD (representing over a million members) is urging everyone to buy their regular medicines ahead of time.
They also want the government to roll back COVID-19-era rules that made it easier to get medicines without original prescriptions.
APCDA president Ratnam calls strike inevitable
APCDA president P.V. Ratnam called the strike an inevitable step because e-pharmacies are hurting traditional chemists with big discounts and online sales.
APCDA members cautioned the public to stock up on their required medicines in advance.