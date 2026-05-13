Chemists across India to strike May 20, 2026 over e-pharmacies India May 13, 2026

On May 20, 2026, chemists across India are going on strike to protest e-pharmacies, which they say are making it tough for local druggists to survive.

The main group behind this, AIOCD (representing over a million members) is urging everyone to buy their regular medicines ahead of time.

They also want the government to roll back COVID-19-era rules that made it easier to get medicines without original prescriptions.