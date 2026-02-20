Chenab river flooding forces shutdown of J&K's Baglihar hydropower project

Baglihar stage 1 isn't just any power plant—it has been contributing to J&K's power supply since its commissioning. With its massive dam and reservoir, it generates substantial output that contributes to the region's electricity supply.

Stage 2 still running

Even with stage 1 offline, Baglihar's second phase (stage 2) is still up and running.

A senior official put it simply: "Since stage 1 has to stay shut for 90 days, we will operate stage 2 during the period," he said.

So while repairs are underway, some power supply continues.