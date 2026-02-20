Chenab river flooding forces shutdown of J&K's Baglihar hydropower project
Flooding on the Chenab river has forced Baglihar stage 1, a key hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir, to stop running.
Water got into its huge underground powerhouse, so operators had to shut things down fast to protect the main turbines and generators.
What is Baglihar stage 1?
Baglihar stage 1 isn't just any power plant—it has been contributing to J&K's power supply since its commissioning.
With its massive dam and reservoir, it generates substantial output that contributes to the region's electricity supply.
Stage 2 still running
Even with stage 1 offline, Baglihar's second phase (stage 2) is still up and running.
A senior official put it simply: "Since stage 1 has to stay shut for 90 days, we will operate stage 2 during the period," he said.
So while repairs are underway, some power supply continues.