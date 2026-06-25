Chengalpattu 14-year-old reportedly gang-raped by acquaintances and both suspects arrested
India
A 14-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped by two men she knew in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, on June 23.
Both suspects have been arrested and are in custody as police continue their investigation.
The case has stirred up concern and conversations about safety for young people in the state.
Vijay blames drug abuse, Kanimozhi criticizes
After the incident, leaders started pointing fingers.
Chief Minister Joseph Vijay blamed drug abuse and weak law enforcement under the DMK government for rising crimes, mentioning his Singappen initiative, a women's police force, as a step forward.
DMK MP Kanimozhi criticized the government's blame-shifting and alleged that violence against women and children had increased in the state, especially after other recent violent cases involving minors.