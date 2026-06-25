Chengalpattu 14-year-old reportedly gang-raped by acquaintances and both suspects arrested India Jun 25, 2026

A 14-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped by two men she knew in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, on June 23.

Both suspects have been arrested and are in custody as police continue their investigation.

The case has stirred up concern and conversations about safety for young people in the state.