Chennai: 5-hour power cut in Vyasarpadi on January 19
India
Heads up, Chennai! There's a planned power cut this Monday, January 19, from 9am to 2pm.
TANGEDCO is shutting things down for some essential maintenance on lines and transformers.
If they wrap up early, you might get your electricity back before the five hours are up.
Who's going to be affected?
The outage will hit spots like Chettimedu, Sangeetha Nagar, Jayaraj Nagar, Bai Nagar, and nearby areas—so if that's your neighborhood, you're in the zone.
What should you do?
Charge your phone and laptop ahead of time (no one wants a dead battery), fill up water bottles early, and maybe plan meals that don't need much cooking.
Emergency lights or inverters could come in handy too.
For live updates or more details, check TANGEDCO's official website.