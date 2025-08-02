Chennai businessman killed by assailants he was familiar with
Sivakumar, a 47-year-old real estate businessman from Chennai, was attacked and killed with machetes near a burial ground in Thiruverkadu on Friday.
The incident happened while he stopped briefly on his daily autorickshaw route to pick up his kids from school.
The attackers had apparently followed him along this familiar path.
Investigation underway, police suspect financial disputes as possible motive
Police have set up special teams to track down the killers and are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene.
They've also seized phones belonging to Sivakumar and his wife to check recent calls and messages, as they look into possible financial disputes as a motive.
Sivakumar's family is still reeling from the shock of his sudden loss, while investigators are tracing the suspects' movements before and after the murder.