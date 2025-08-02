Chennai businessman killed by assailants he was familiar with

Investigation underway, police suspect financial disputes as possible motive

Police have set up special teams to track down the killers and are reviewing CCTV footage from the scene.

They've also seized phones belonging to Sivakumar and his wife to check recent calls and messages, as they look into possible financial disputes as a motive.

Sivakumar's family is still reeling from the shock of his sudden loss, while investigators are tracing the suspects' movements before and after the murder.