Chennai: Pastor sexually assaults 5 girls attending tuition classes
In Chennai's Red Hills, a 53-year-old pastor named Victor was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting five girls, all between 10 and 11 years old.
The incidents happened over several months at his prayer house, where his wife also runs daily tuition classes attended by neighborhood kids.
Victims were threatened to not speak about the abuse
Police say Victor used the excuse of helping with tuition classes to lure the girls.
The abuse came to light when one brave girl confided in her parents on July 30, leading to a formal complaint.
Victor was arrested under the POCSO Act and sent to judicial custody on July 31.
Police are now investigating based on statements from the victims.