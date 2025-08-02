Next Article
PM Modi invests ₹2,200cr in Varanasi's development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just rolled out development projects worth ₹2,200 crore in Varanasi, covering everything from better roads and railway overbridges to upgraded schools and health centers.
The plan also includes sprucing up riverfront ghats, restoring historic temples, and improving power supply.
From better roads to improved healthcare
These upgrades mean smoother commutes, more reliable electricity, and improved schools and hospitals for locals.
Plus, with new water schemes for villages and over ₹20,500 crore sent directly to farmers through PM-KISAN payments, the focus is on balanced growth—helping both city life and rural communities while keeping Varanasi's unique culture alive.