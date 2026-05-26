Chennai CNG reaches ₹95/kg, drivers demand meter revision
CNG prices in Chennai just shot up to ₹95 per kg starting May 26, and auto-rickshaw drivers are feeling the pinch.
They're asking for meter fares to be updated, saying their current earnings can't keep up with rising fuel costs.
As driver Veerapathiran put it, The government can increase the price, but they have to provide us with a stable meter system. The meter fare should also be revised and kept stable.
He and others say proper fare revisions would really help ease their financial stress.
Global market volatility pushes fuel prices
The spike in CNG prices is mostly thanks to global energy market ups and downs, especially tensions in West Asia and supply troubles. These issues have pushed fuel prices higher in affected markets.
The government has tried to soften the blow by cutting excise duties on petrol and diesel before, but that move cost them nearly ₹14,000 crore in revenue.