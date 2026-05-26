Chennai CNG reaches ₹95/kg, drivers demand meter revision India May 26, 2026

CNG prices in Chennai just shot up to ₹95 per kg starting May 26, and auto-rickshaw drivers are feeling the pinch.

They're asking for meter fares to be updated, saying their current earnings can't keep up with rising fuel costs.

As driver Veerapathiran put it, The government can increase the price, but they have to provide us with a stable meter system. The meter fare should also be revised and kept stable.

He and others say proper fare revisions would really help ease their financial stress.