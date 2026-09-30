Chennai court jails Savukku Shankar 3 years for harassing Mahalakshmi
India
YouTuber and political commentator Savukku Shankar has been sentenced to three years in prison by a Chennai court for harassing Sun TV newsreader Mahalakshmi.
The court found him guilty under laws meant to protect women from harassment, but he has got 30 days if he wants to appeal.
Mahalakshmi alleges Shankar published fake documents
Mahalakshmi accused Shankar of publishing derogatory claims and fabricated documents about her on his website. Prosecutors said this was targeted harassment.
This is not Shankar's first legal issue: he is known for his outspoken takes on politics and has faced legal action before, including a six-month contempt conviction in September 2022 and an arrest in May 2024 over remarks about women police personnel.