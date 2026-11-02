Chennai court sends Anbil Poyyamozhi to CCB in ₹400cr probe
India
Former DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is now in the spotlight, as a Chennai court has handed him over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for three days.
He is being questioned about alleged bribes (up to ₹400 crore) linked to private school approvals during his time as school education minister from 2021 to 2026.
Court sets interrogation conditions for Poyyamozhi
The court set some clear ground rules: all interrogations must be video recorded, and while Poyyamozhi's lawyer cannot sit right beside him, they are allowed to observe from a distance.
Health checks are required before and after questioning, and he will get a short meeting with his lawyer each day.
The court will also hear his bail plea and requests for his seized devices on November 5.