Chennai faces outages and safety fears after TNPDCIL paused maintenance
India
Chennai has been dealing with frequent power cuts and voltage fluctuations since March 2026, after TNPDCL paused regular maintenance.
The timing couldn't be worse: it's exam season and temperatures are soaring, making things tough in neighborhoods like Ayanavaram, Madhavaram, and Avadi.
Tensions rose further when a pillar box exploded in Tiruvottiyur, highlighting safety worries on top of the frequent outages.
TNPDCIL to resume maintenance after elections
TNPDCL says routine maintenance will restart once election rules end.
For now, they're focusing on handling complaints and using backup feeders to restore power faster.
Still, residents want repairs to start immediately as the summer heat ramps up.