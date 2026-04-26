Chennai faces outages and safety fears after TNPDCIL paused maintenance India Apr 26, 2026

Chennai has been dealing with frequent power cuts and voltage fluctuations since March 2026, after TNPDCL paused regular maintenance.

The timing couldn't be worse: it's exam season and temperatures are soaring, making things tough in neighborhoods like Ayanavaram, Madhavaram, and Avadi.

Tensions rose further when a pillar box exploded in Tiruvottiyur, highlighting safety worries on top of the frequent outages.