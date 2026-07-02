Chennai father Sandeep Kumar lets teen ride, officer injured
India
A late-night ride in Chennai turned serious when a 45-year-old father, Sandeep Kumar, let his 15-year-old son take his motorcycle out for a spin.
Things went wrong fast: the teen ignored a police signal to stop and ended up crashing into an officer near the T.P. Chatram police booth, leaving the police officer with injuries.
Teen faces juvenile board, father arrested
The injured officer, Special Sub-Inspector Muthukrishnan, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
After the crash, the boy was apprehended and his father was arrested: the teen faced the Juvenile Justice Board while Kumar was sent to judicial custody.
Chennai Traffic Police are reminding everyone: don't let minors drive. Road safety matters for everyone.