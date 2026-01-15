Next Article
Chennai fog alert: Visibility to remain poor till January 17
Chennai is in for several days of foggy nights and misty mornings, with the IMD warning that low visibility will last until January 17.
Blame it on high humidity and weak sunlight—especially around the airport, where things could stay hazy until January 17.
Why bother?
The thick fog has already caused major disruptions at Chennai airport—visibility dropped from 4,000m to just 300m on January 14, leading to over 40 flights being delayed or canceled.
Some airlines faced criticism for not updating passengers in time.
If you're flying or driving, keep an eye on updates and give yourself extra travel time.