Supreme Court to decide on life support for man in coma
India
The Supreme Court is about to give its verdict on whether Harish Rana—who's been in a coma since 2013—can be taken off life support, after his parents pleaded for passive euthanasia as his condition got worse.
The decision comes after years of legal hurdles and emotional appeals from the family.
Why does this matter?
Rana's case highlights how tough end-of-life choices can get, especially when the law isn't clear.
Both medical boards declared there's almost no hope for recovery; the Primary Board described his state as "pathetic," while the Supreme Court bench (Justice J.B. Pardiwala) described it as "very sad" after reviewing the Secondary Medical Board report.
This verdict could set an important example for similar cases in India.