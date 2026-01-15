Supreme Court to decide on life support for man in coma

Why does this matter?

Rana's case highlights how tough end-of-life choices can get, especially when the law isn't clear.

Both medical boards declared there's almost no hope for recovery; the Primary Board described his state as "pathetic," while the Supreme Court bench (Justice J.B. Pardiwala) described it as "very sad" after reviewing the Secondary Medical Board report.

This verdict could set an important example for similar cases in India.