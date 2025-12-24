Chennai goes all out on Christmas security: 8,000 cops on duty

Chennai's gearing up for Christmas with a massive police presence—8,000 police officers and personnel, along with Home Guards, are out across the city from December 24 to 25. The goal? Keeping everyone safe at churches, beaches, and busy public spots while celebrations are in full swing.

Churches get extra attention About 350 churches are under close watch, especially big ones like Santhome and St. George's Cathedral.

More police—including traffic and crime teams—are stationed wherever crowds are expected.

Tech and teamwork for safer festivities To keep things smooth, police have set up public address systems for crowd control, put plainclothes women officers on theft-watch, and rolled out CCTV cameras plus drones to keep an eye on things.

Barricades and vehicle checks add another layer of safety.