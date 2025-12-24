Next Article
Unnao rape survivor's family stopped from protesting Sengar's bail in Delhi
India
The family of the 2017 Unnao rape survivor tried to protest in Delhi after the High Court suspended expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail.
Their demonstration was cut short when CRPF officers intervened, saying they didn't have permission, and removed them from the spot.
Outrage over police action and next legal steps
Activist Yogita Bhayana said security forces mistreated those at the protest, while Rahul Gandhi questioned why the family wasn't allowed to speak up.
The survivor called the court's decision "kaal (death)" for her family and plans to challenge it in the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, Sengar remains in jail for a separate case involving her father's death in custody.