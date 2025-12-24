Puducherry counterfeit drug racket: Ex-IFS officer arrested

The mastermind, Raja (also known as Valliappan), ran 13 factories making fake tablets and capsules under 14 brand names, of which seven were found to be operating without a valid license. These knockoff meds were shipped to 16 states across India. Police have seized ₹2.5 crore in cash, jewelry, packaging gear—even machines for fake holograms and QR codes—and shut down all the units.

What's next for the investigation?

During questioning, Raja revealed that Sathiyamoorthy handled GST payments tied to the racket, which now puts some Puducherry GST officials under suspicion too.

The SIT wants permission to arrest those officials soon.

With inter-state links popping up, top authorities are pushing for a CBI and NIA probe to dig deeper into how far this scam really goes.