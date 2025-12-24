Goa nightclub fire: Co-owner arrested as safety probe deepens

What's happening now

Gupta says he was just a "sleeping partner" and didn't know about any safety lapses, but police are still digging into what really happened.

The main owners, Saurav and Gaurav Luthra, were brought back from Thailand and charged with culpable homicide and negligence after trying to leave India.

Both they and Gupta remain in custody as authorities continue to investigate how such serious violations could have slipped through.