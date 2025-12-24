Goa nightclub fire: Co-owner arrested as safety probe deepens
Ajay Gupta, co-owner of Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane, has been arrested in a separate forgery case involving structural health documents for another establishment, following a tragic fire at the club on December 6 that killed 25 people during a fire show.
The incident has put a spotlight on the club's safety standards and sparked a wider investigation.
What's happening now
Gupta says he was just a "sleeping partner" and didn't know about any safety lapses, but police are still digging into what really happened.
The main owners, Saurav and Gaurav Luthra, were brought back from Thailand and charged with culpable homicide and negligence after trying to leave India.
Both they and Gupta remain in custody as authorities continue to investigate how such serious violations could have slipped through.