Chennai head constable Velappan arrested for alleged assault on minor
India
A Chennai police head constable Velappan was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy at the boy's uncle's house on May 26.
The incident happened after Velappan had been drinking with the uncle.
Minor fought off Velappan with remote
The minor managed to fight off Velappan with a TV remote and locked him in the room before heading to a police station to report what happened.
Velappan was arrested under the POCSO Act, and steps are being taken to dismiss him from service.
The case has triggered strong reactions from political leaders, who criticized the government and raised concerns about safety for children and trust in law enforcement.