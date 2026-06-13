Chennai hits record electricity demand over 5,014 MW June 10

TNPDC on standby for Chennai overloads

With heatwaves and more people using power, some end points in Chennai city are experiencing overload conditions due to extreme heat in the KTCC region.

TNPDCL has emergency teams on standby to handle these overloads.

Across Tamil Nadu, energy demand is also spiking: This year saw a statewide record of 21,307 megawatts on April 29.

Despite challenges from old infrastructure and rapid urban growth, officials say they're working to keep the lights on for all 3.8 million-plus consumers in the city.