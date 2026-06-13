Chennai homemaker earns ₹250 hourly recording daily tasks for AI
India
A 25-year-old homemaker in Chennai is making ₹250 an hour by recording herself doing everyday tasks (think making coffee or folding laundry) with a phone strapped to her head.
These first-person videos are sent to AI companies, helping train robots to better understand and copy how humans move and use objects.
Public split over privacy and jobs
People online have mixed feelings: some think it's a clever way to earn from daily life, while others worry about privacy, the future of jobs, and how little data like this is valued.
There's also concern over which companies are collecting these clips and what they'll do with them.