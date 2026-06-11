Chennai International Terminals worker Balamurugan struck by straddle carrier dies India Jun 11, 2026

A 23-year-old contract worker named Balamurugan lost his life at the Chennai International Terminals on June 10 after being struck by a straddle carrier, a heavy vehicle used for moving containers.

His tragic death has led fellow workers to protest, calling for a proper investigation.

Many say accidents like this keep happening because untrained people are put in charge of dangerous equipment.