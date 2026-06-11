Chennai International Terminals worker Balamurugan struck by straddle carrier dies
India
A 23-year-old contract worker named Balamurugan lost his life at the Chennai International Terminals on June 10 after being struck by a straddle carrier, a heavy vehicle used for moving containers.
His tragic death has led fellow workers to protest, calling for a proper investigation.
Many say accidents like this keep happening because untrained people are put in charge of dangerous equipment.
Police register case, workers demand probe
Balamurugan was from Vriddachalam and lived in Washermenpet.
Police have registered a case and started investigating.
Workers hope these protests push the port to take safety more seriously, with a thorough investigation.