Chennai LPG cylinders now cost ₹957.50 after ₹29 increase India Jun 07, 2026

Chennai just saw another LPG price hike: cylinders now cost ₹957.50 after a fresh ₹29 increase this Sunday. That's a total jump of ₹89 in just three months.

If you haven't received your delivery yet, expect a revised bill, and online orders need to be paid up when your cylinder arrives.