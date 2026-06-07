Chennai LPG cylinders now cost ₹957.50 after ₹29 increase
India
Chennai just saw another LPG price hike: cylinders now cost ₹957.50 after a fresh ₹29 increase this Sunday. That's a total jump of ₹89 in just three months.
If you haven't received your delivery yet, expect a revised bill, and online orders need to be paid up when your cylinder arrives.
Distributors report supplies halved, long waits
Consumer activist T Sadagopan called the hike a huge burden for middle-class families already stretched by rising fuel and grocery prices.
Distributors say supplies have been cut in half, causing long waits and only emergency deliveries for urgent needs.
Oil companies claim they're still absorbing most costs, with each cylinder costing them about ₹700 more than before.