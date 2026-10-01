Chennai man Ajay kidnapped, forced to take loan via app
India
A 21-year-old named Ajay had a scary night in Chennai when four men kidnapped him and forced him to take out a loan using a mobile app.
The group held him in an auto-rickshaw, beat him up, and made him apply for a loan through an app.
Once the loan was approved, they took out ₹9,500 from an ATM and let him go, but not before taking his phone.
Police arrest 4 suspects, seize auto-rickshaw
Chennai police moved quickly after the case was registered. They tracked down and arrested all four suspects: Sai Abuthakir, 18; Prakash Raj, 22; Poobalan, 23; and Sanjay, 21, and even seized the auto-rickshaw used in the crime.
"The men have been arrested and the auto-rickshaw used to kidnap the victim has been seized. The accused have been sent to judicial custody," said an official.