Chennai man dies after being beaten at Delhi influencer's home
A man from Chennai died after being beaten up when he showed up at a Delhi influencer's house, hoping to meet her in person.
He'd followed her online and traveled all the way to see her, but things turned tragic when a confrontation with her family and neighbors left him fatally injured.
Police arrest influencer's father and neighbor
Police have arrested the influencer's father and a neighbor for their role in the incident, and are reviewing CCTV footage to find out if others (possibly including the woman's brother) were involved.
The influencer, who has over 29 lakh subscribers across various social media platforms, was only known to the man through social media.
The investigation is still ongoing as authorities look for more answers.