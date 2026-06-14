Chennai Metro doors stuck at Tiruvottiyur Theradi for 10 minutes
India
A Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) train got stuck at Tiruvottiyur Theradi station on Saturday when its doors wouldn't open for about 10 minutes.
Passengers had to wait, but the air conditioning stayed on, so things stayed comfortable until staff sorted it out.
Staff reopened doors and CMRL apologized
Metro staff jumped in fast to help the driver and got the doors working again, letting everyone continue their journey with no more hiccups that day.
CMRL apologized for the hassle and said it regrets the inconvenience caused.