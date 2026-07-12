Chennai Metro will fine noisy passengers up to ₹2,500
Starting June 19, 2026, Chennai Metro is serious about keeping things peaceful: play music or videos out loud (without headphones) and you could face a fine of up to ₹2,500.
This new rule comes after an official notification from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
The updated policy also targets loud conversations and using speaker mode on your phone: basically, anything that disturbs fellow passengers.
Chennai Metro Rail runs courtesy campaign
CMRL recently ran a campaign to encourage better travel habits. They reminded everyone to let others off before boarding, keep doors clear, stand left on escalators, and stay behind the yellow line.
Metro officials now have the power to fine or remove anyone breaking the rules on nuisance acts such as playing music without headphones or loud conversations, so a little courtesy goes a long way!