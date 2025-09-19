Next Article
Chennai on high alert after bomb scare in city
Chennai went on high alert this week after police got an email warning that bombs were planted at the Madras High Court, US Embassy, and a city school.
The message mentioned RDX explosives, so bomb squads quickly checked the High Court premises to make sure everyone stayed safe.
Authorities are investigating the email's origin
Police are digging into where the email came from and how real the threat is.
While people are understandably concerned, authorities say they're taking all precautions.
This isn't the first scare lately—Bengaluru faced two similar threats just last month (July 2025), which led to quick action by law enforcement there too.
It's a reminder for cities to stay extra alert right now.