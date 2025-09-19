Next Article
Global Innovation Index 2025: India jumps 10 spots to rank 38
India
Switzerland is officially the most innovative country in the world for 2025, according to the latest Global Innovation Index from WIPO.
Sweden and the US round out the top three.
India has made a big leap too—moving up 10 spots since 2020 and landing at 38th place this year.
India shines in knowledge & technology outputs
India now leads all lower-middle-income countries for innovation.
It shines in Knowledge & Technology Outputs (22nd) but still has work to do in areas like Business Sophistication (64th), Infrastructure (61st), and Institutions (58th).
The GII ranked 139 economies this year, showing how innovation is spreading across more countries—even as challenges keep shifting.