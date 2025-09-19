Next Article
Kerala woman goes missing after losing ₹11 lakh in scam
A 62-year-old woman from Kadampazhipuram, Kerala, has gone missing after losing over ₹11 lakh to a Facebook lottery scam.
Prema was convinced she'd won ₹15 crore but needed to pay hefty "service charges" first.
She ended up pledging her gold and borrowing money, transferring the amount into three bank accounts on September 2—only to realize it was all fake when more money was demanded and no prize arrived.
No arrests have been made yet
After the scam became clear, Prema left home on September 14 and hasn't been seen or heard from since. Her family reported her missing right away.
Police have found CCTV footage showing she reached Guruvayur.
The investigation is ongoing, but so far, no arrests have been made.