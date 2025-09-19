Kerala woman goes missing after losing ₹11 lakh in scam India Sep 19, 2025

A 62-year-old woman from Kadampazhipuram, Kerala, has gone missing after losing over ₹11 lakh to a Facebook lottery scam.

Prema was convinced she'd won ₹15 crore but needed to pay hefty "service charges" first.

She ended up pledging her gold and borrowing money, transferring the amount into three bank accounts on September 2—only to realize it was all fake when more money was demanded and no prize arrived.